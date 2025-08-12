



KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management (HRM), today unveiled a bold new brand with an innovative new vision for the future of the company. The refreshed identity reflects KnowBe4’s leadership in human risk management, with a reputation for excellence in cybersecurity and groundbreaking AI advancements.

Armed with a new company tagline “Rise Above Risk”, KnowBe4 is boldly pushing the boundaries of its brand identity to new heights to reflect a focus on human risk management while helping IT and cybersecurity professionals elevate their protection efforts regarding company risk. It goes beyond phishing, training and boundaries to transform the unpredictable into the unstoppable to rise above risk.

“As we launch our new, modern brand identity and celebrate the company’s anniversary, we reflect on the achievements and successes of KnowBe4 over the last 15 years,” said Cindy Zhou, chief marketing officer, KnowBe4. “From the spark of a great idea to becoming a billion-dollar valuation unicorn, and serving 70,000 customers globally, KnowBe4’s transformation has been revolutionary and the future is bright. Our brand refresh represents what sets us apart as the market leader in human risk management and the impact we continue to have on our customers to keep their organizations secure.”

KnowBe4's evolution reaffirms its leadership position in the human risk management space and bolsters its dedication to helping IT and cybersecurity workers to fight against today’s top threats, including social engineering, email threats, ransomware and more.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization’s biggest asset. More info at knowbe4.com.

