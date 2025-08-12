Home

Not Salman Khan, this actor is ‘enemy’ of the Bachchan family, did only one film with Amitabh Bachchan, abused Aishwarya Rai, rift with Abhishek Bachchan

You won’t believe this actor abused Aishwarya Rai, after a while this hero ruined his equation with the Bachchan family. Can you guess who he is?

The family of Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, remains in the news. The news of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce had gained momentum recently. However, till now, there has been no reaction from the star couple on this. You will be surprised to know that there is a superstar in Bollywood who has been called the biggest enemy of the Bachchan family. This superstar appeared in only one film with Amitabh Bachchan, and then due to a rift, they never worked together. If you are assuming that this actor’s name is Salman Khan, then you are completely wrong.

Big B gave a big hit film with this superstar’s father

It is worth mentioning that Aishwarya Rai had also done a film with this superstar, which was never released and now Aishwarya also does not want to work with this superstar. You will be shocked when you know that Amitabh Bachchan had done a film with this superstar’s father, which has become immortal in the history of Hindi cinema. Let us tell you, Salman Khan has done films like Baaghban and God Tussi Great Ho with Big B and he did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with Aishwarya.

Who are these superstars?

Actually, we are talking about Bollywood’s ‘Tara Singh’ Sunny Deol. 30 years ago, in 1994, Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol were seen together in the film ‘Insaniyat’. This is the last and first film of this pair. Big B was upset with Sunny Deol’s role in ‘Insaniyat’. If reports are to be believed, Big B started getting tense due to Sunny’s increasing craze, and as a result, Big B’s role in the film was increased, while Sunny was sidelined. Then after this, misunderstandings started arising between the two. But Sunny kept quiet and started keeping distance from Big B and his family.

He also maintained distance from Aishwarya

Three years after this film, Sunny worked with Big B’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai in his first film ‘Indian’ (1997), but the film was not released. After this, Sunny and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship also deteriorated. The songs of the film were also shot, but Aishwarya refused to work with Sunny. After this, Sunny abused Aishwarya and then distanced himself from the Bachchan family forever.

Abhishek Bachchan was also not spared

Let us tell you, JP Dutta had cast Sunny Deol in the film ‘Border’, but when he made the film LOC Kargil, he cast Abhishek Bachchan instead of Sunny, due to which there was a long-standing rift between Sunny and JP Dutta. Now JP Dutta has cast Sunny Deol in Border 2.











