Home

Sports

Pakistan’s struggles continue as India retains No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan slipped to fifth spot after the West Indies defeated them. In the rain-affected match at Tarouba, the Windies successfully chased the target of 181, winning with five wickets remaining and 10 balls to spare.



West Indies vs Pakistan

After losing to the West Indies in the second ODI, Pakistan dropped to fifth place in the ICC ODI Rankings, while Sri Lanka is currently in fourth place. With a rating of 102, Pakistan currently has 3465 points from 34 games, while Sri Lanka edges ahead with 4,009 points and a rating of 103.

While India and New Zealand continue to hold the top two spots, other teams have also experienced changes in the rankings. After losing to Sri Lanka in their ODI series, Bangladesh fell to tenth place. With a rating of 78, the West Indies has risen to ninth place.

Australia will be looking to overtake India in the ICC rankings

England and South Africa, two important cricketing nations, are currently in the bottom half of the top 10. England is in eighth place after their recent disappointing ODI performances, while South Africa is in sixth place. With 109 rating points, Australia, the 2023 ODI World Cup champions, is currently ranked third.

Australia has a chance to move up to second place in their forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home, as they are 15 points behind the top-ranked team, India.

Pakistan is set to play the final match of their three-match ODI series against the West Indies on August 12. India’s next ODI matches will take place in October during their three-match series tour of Australia.

Pakistan posted a total of 171 runs, and the target was revised to 181

Talking about the rain-hit match in Tarouba, the West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second ODI after chasing down 181. Justin Greaves and Roston Chase both played an unbeaten knock of 26 and 49, respectively. With ten balls remaining, they drove the Windies home after scoring 77 for the sixth wicket.

Pakistan had posted 171/7 in 37 overs after rain caused several interruptions. The Windies were given a revised target of 181 runs to chase in 35 overs, which they achieved with crucial knock from their middle-order batsmen. Sherfane Rutherford scored 45 from 33 balls, and captain Shai Hope scored 32 from 35 deliveries. Earlier in the match, Pakistan’s top order failed, and Babar Azam was out for a duck.











