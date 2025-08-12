Home

Entertainment

Coolie star cast salaries: Rajiniknath takes home Rs 150 crore, while Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde are paid just Rs…

Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, is all set to hit the screens on August 14. Let’s take a look at who’s being paid what for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial.

Coolie star cast salaries: Rajiniknath takes home Rs 150 crore, while Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde are paid just Rs…

Rajinikanth’s highly-awaited film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the movie boasts a powerful ensemble including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde. Made on a hefty budget of Rs 350 crore, a major share of the movie’s budget has likely been gone towards the cast’s salaries.











