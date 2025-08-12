Home

Param Sundari trailer: Siddharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s unite north-south once again, fans call it, ‘Remake of…’

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari trailer is finally out. Once again, it’s a love story between the North and South, but there’s a twist!

For the first time, Siddharth Malhotra will be seen romancing Janhvi Kapoor on the big screen. The trailer of his upcoming and most awaited film ‘Param Sundari’ has been released. In this 2-minute 40-second trailer, a fun love story of the union of South and North is seen. Produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan, ‘Param Sundari’ is the story of a couple from two different cultures who fall in love with each other. As is the case with every film, these love stories also face storms. Here too, their journey is not so easy. This trailer has everything – comedy, drama and emotion.

Netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor-Siddharth Malhotra’s chemistry

In ‘Param Sundari’, Siddharth i.e. Param is playing the role of a rich businessman from Delhi. Jahnvi (Sundari) is playing the role of a girl who is from Kerala and is an artist by profession. In this story, the meeting of a couple from North and South and the mood of love is special, which is currently getting praise on social media.

Watch Param Sundari trailer

When is ‘Param Sundari’ releasing?

This film ‘Param Sundari’ is going to be released in theatres at the end of this month on 29th August. People have praised the chemistry between Janhvi and Siddharth after watching the trailer. However, some have also said that after ‘Saiyaara’, this love story is no longer fun. One has said that its first scene will be cut.

Is Param Sundari a remake of a Tamil film?

The trailer starts with Param i.e. Siddharth romancing inside the church . Both are seen having fun and romance with each other and many people do not like this. At the same time, some have said – this is probably a copy of a Tamil movie. One has said – the last dialogue will also be cut. In this, Janhvi is seen venting her anger against North Indians.











