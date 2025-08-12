Home

Entertainment

This actress was India’s first female superstar, became mother just two months after her wedding, husband faced constant trolling; she was…

She ruled the screen, charmed the nation, and stunned everyone with a love story no one saw coming.

She wasn’t just beautiful — she was magnetic. Her acting range took her from Bollywood blockbusters to South Indian cinema, leaving audiences spellbound. Sridevi wasn’t merely an actress; she was the actress. Many still call her India’s first female superstar — the first to command the highest fee in the industry and even surpass leading male stars of her time.

Her on-screen presence was electric. A Sridevi entry in theatres meant whistles, claps, and chaos. Though she’s no longer here, her charm hasn’t faded one bit.

Her personal life had as many twists as her films. From her much-talked-about relationship with Mithun Chakraborty to the admiration of superstar Rajinikanth — who, at one point, wished to marry her — Sridevi was never short of admirers.

But fate had other plans. The man she eventually married was someone few expected — producer Boney Kapoor. And here’s where the story gets complicated.

When love collided with reality

Boney Kapoor was married at the time to Mona Kapoor, with two children — Arjun and Anshula. His growing closeness to Sridevi didn’t sit well with his family.

In an interview with Zoom, Boney recalled, “Maa knew I was married and had children. She also knew my inclination was towards Sridevi. Once, she even handed her a rakhi and puja thali, asking her to tie me a rakhi.”

The incident left Sridevi shocked, but Boney reassured her, saying, “Don’t panic, just keep the thali here.”

Winning Sridevi’s heart

Boney admitted it took him five to six years to win her trust. Eventually, they decided to marry quietly. On 2 June 1996, they tied the knot in Shirdi, away from the public eye.

In January 1997, Sridevi’s pregnancy came into the spotlight, sparking rumours that she was expecting before marriage. But Boney clarified in a conversation with YouTuber Rohan Dua, “Our wedding was on 2 June 1996 in Shirdi. In January, her baby bump began to show, so we had to make it public. Janhvi was born in March 1997. She wasn’t pregnant before marriage.”

Why the rumours spread

The confusion arose because the couple didn’t reveal their wedding until months later. By the time they announced it in January 1997, Sridevi was visibly expecting. This led to endless speculation, though Boney has always maintained the timeline was misunderstood.

Facing the world together

Their pairing often attracted criticism. Some called it mismatched, others questioned the relationship’s beginnings. Yet Boney remained devoted. Even today, his social media posts carry heartfelt tributes to her, years after her passing.











