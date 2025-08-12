Home

Entertainment

This Devdas actress once ruled cinema by playing the role of a sister in films, spent her last days in Dadar, her name is…

This popular actress passed away at the age of 77. She was known to play the role of sister and friend in many Hindi films.



Veteran actress Nazima, who played the role of sister and loyal friend in many Hindi films of the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 77. She spent the last years of her life in Dadar with her two sons. Born as Mehrunnisa on March 25, 1948 in Nashik, Nazima belonged to a family that was deeply connected with cinema. Her aunt Husn Bano was married to filmmaker Aspi Irani.

Who was Nazima?

Nazima started her journey in films as a child artiste under the name Baby Chand. One of her early films was Bimal Roy’s classic ‘Do Bigha Zameen’, where she played Balraj Sahni’s sister. She also appeared as young Paro’s classmate in ‘Devdas’ and Abhi Bhattacharya’s sister in ‘Biraj Bahu’. She also appeared in Raj Kapoor’s children’s film ‘Ab Dilli Door Nahin’, which made her career memorable.

Which films did Nazima work in?

After entering mainstream cinema, Nazima worked with some of the biggest stars of her time. In ‘Nishan’ and ‘Raja Aur Rank’ she worked with Sanjeev Kumar and sang popular songs like ‘Hai Tabassum Tera’ and ‘O Firki Wali’. She also worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like ‘Aurat’ and ‘Doli’ and won hearts with films like Abhinay, Manchali, Prem Nagar, Anuraag, Beimaan, Doli and Aarzoo.

Nazima also worked with Hema Malini

Nazima also excelled in light-hearted, playful roles. She played Asha Parekh’s sister in ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’, where her character humorously falls down the stairs twice to get Dharmendra’s attention. She was Hema Malini’s vivacious friend in ‘Abhinetri’ and Leena Chandavarkar’s trusted companion in ‘Manchali’ and left a legacy as one of Hindi cinema’s most loved and beloved actresses.











