Home

News

India’s Largest Station: THIS station has 23 platforms, serves more than 6 lakh passengers daily, its not in Delhi or Mumbai, name is…

Established in 1854 during British rule and fully operational by 1906, Howrah Junction now spans more than 70 acres.

New Delhi: Over the past decade, the Modi government has implemented transformative changes in the Indian Railways. Starting from 100 percent electrification of railway tracks to redevelopment of platforms, the sector has witnessed massive changes that have made the traveling experience of the passengers better and convenient. But do you know which is India’s largest railway station? It’s the Howrah Junction in West Bengal.

Located on the western bank of the Hooghly River, this iconic station is the main rail hub for Kolkata. In this article, we will tell you some of the interesting facts about the Howrah Station. Howrah Junction has 23 platforms and handles over 280 trains daily, serving more than six lakh passengers every day.

Howrah Station: All You Need To Know

Established in 1854 during British rule and fully operational by 1906, Howrah Junction now spans more than 70 acres.

It offers modern facilities including WiFi, food courts, and spacious waiting rooms.

Howrah Junction has 23 platforms and handles over 280 trains daily

The station serves more than six lakh passengers every day.

It is the busiest station in India and a key link connecting eastern and southern India to the rest of the country.

Major trains such as the Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, and Shatabdi Express all pass through here.

Indian Railways is planning further upgrades, including platform enhancements, easier digital ticketing, and potentially integrating high-speed rail services.

The station is also a historical landmark, with its heritage architecture, bustling nearby markets, and the iconic Howrah Bridge adding to its charm.











