India’s Slowest Train: This train covers 46 kilometres in…, passes through Kellar, Coonoor and…, the name is…

Did you know that Indian Railways still operates a train that runs at the slowest speed? In this article, we will tell you about one of the slowest trains in the country.

India’s Slowest Train

India’s Slowest Train: Indian Railways has undergone massive changes in the last 10 years. The Modi government has implemented a slew of measures that have made the traveling experiences of the passengers fast and convenient. Today, almost every state has railway connectivity. Notably, Indian Railways operates a large number of trains every day, enabling people to reach their destinations. Thanks to the vast railway network spread across the country, passengers get a comfortable and affordable travel experience from Indian Railways.

All you need to know about India’s slowest train:

The Mettupalayam–Ooty Nilgiri Passenger Train is the slowest train in India.

It moves so slowly that it covers just 46 kilometers in 5 hours.

On several occasions, instead of 5 hours, the train can take 6 to 7 hours to complete the same journey.

The Mettupalayam–Ooty Nilgiri Passenger Train is also known as the Nilgiri Mountain Train.

It runs between Mettupalayam Railway Station and Udhagamandalam Railway Station in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

The train passes through Kellar, Coonoor, Wellington, Lovedale, and Udhagamandalam stations, completing its trip along the way.

The Mettupalayam–Ooty Nilgiri Passenger Train passes through places with breathtaking scenery.

While travelling on this train, you can witness many beautiful views of nature. This is why it is also called the Nilgiri Mountain Train.











