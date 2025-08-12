



Business Wire India

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall NEAT’s 2025 Mortgage and Loan Services evaluation.

WNS’ domain and industry expertise acquired through serving regional and local lenders across multiple markets and its unique Mortgage-as-a-Service model of operations with embedded intelligent automation, AI and Gen AI have been recognized as key company strengths. The report highlights the company’s offerings across origination, servicing, title, and escrow which leverage WNS-proprietary IP for processing, underwriting, administration, and collections.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by NelsonHall in Mortgage and Loan services. WNS’ unique ability to ‘co-create’ solutions that combine deep domain expertise with AI-led technology platforms enables our clients to adapt to rapidly changing regulatory requirements, improve efficiency and insights, and deliver differentiated outcomes,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS’ mortgage and loan services enable transformation with intelligent automation and BPS services to improve operational performance,” said Andy Efstathiou, Program Director for Banking at NelsonHall. “Its title and collateral management services enable lenders to reduce operational risk while also reducing the cost of delivery.”

WNS’ banking and financial services group employs more than 14,000 people including approximately 5,000 transformation experts who deliver technology and operations services to over 100 financial institutions worldwide. The Mortgage and Loan practice at WNS was started in 2006 and since has grown to support more than 600 processes across financial industry clients.





Source link