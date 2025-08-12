Home

Sports

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh jokingly warns a content creator for copying Rohit Sharma, video going viral

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh humorously warned a content creator famous for imitating Rohit Sharma, during a public event. Their playful exchange was captured on video and is now going viral online.



WATCH: Yuvraj Singh jokingly warns a content creator for copying Rohit Sharma, video going viral

New Delhi: Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh jokingly scolded a content creator who became famous for imitating Rohit Sharma on social media. A video is going viral on social media in which Yuvraj Singh is seen meeting this content creator face to face. During this, Yuvraj laughingly said, “Sharma ji’s son… when he sees you, he will hit you so hard…”. Both of them posed together and also got pictures clicked for the camera.

Got recognition by imitating Rohit

This content creator has become famous all over the country for imitating Rohit Sharma, presenting a great mix of cricket and comedy. His funny videos are well liked by the fans, and a large number of people follow him on social media.

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma’s look like person : “Sharma ji ke bete” wo tere Ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo” pic.twitter.com/odMFrXeHGc — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 11, 2025

Yuvraj’s appeal regarding Women’s World Cup

On Monday, Yuvraj Singh reached the ’50 Days to Go’ event in Mumbai, which was organized ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 to be held in India this year. Yuvraj said, “Everyone expects India to win. We should support the women’s team as much as we support the men’s team. The World Cup is being held in India, so I appeal to all the fans to come and watch the matches and cheer for our team. We want our girls to win.”

Presence of veterans in the event

On this occasion, BCCI Secretary and ICC Chairman Jay Shah started the program. Current and former stars of Indian cricket participated in the panel discussion. Indian women’s cricket legends Mithali Raj, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues were also present at the event. This World Cup will be of 50 overs, and for the first time since 2016, a senior ICC women’s tournament will be hosted in the subcontinent. Earlier, India hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1978, 1997, and 2013.











