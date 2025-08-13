Home

Rajasthan: 10 devotees killed in accident on way back from Khatu Shyam Temple, over 5 injured

10 devotees who were on their way from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple lost their lives in an accident.

सांकेतिक तस्वीर

10 devotees who were on their way from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple lost their lives in an accident. According to the reports, nearly seven to eight people have been immediately referred to the hospital in Jaipur. Talking about the incident, SP Sagar Rana said, “Information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly seven to eight people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan | SP Sagar Rana says, “An information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur…” pic.twitter.com/v747iulPjK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025











