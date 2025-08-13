Home

Akshay Kumar to return with OMG 3? Director confirms bigger than…, release on…

The beloved OMG franchise is gearing up for another chapter, and fans can officially rejoice—Akshay Kumar will be back in the divine role that won hearts. Director Amit Rai has confirmed that OMG 3 is not only happening but will hit the big screen in 2026. And, if Rai’s words are anything to go by, the upcoming instalment will be “bigger than anything you’ve seen so far.”

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rai made it clear that Akshay’s return was never in doubt. “He will be in it because he is also the producer,” the filmmaker said. The project is already in motion, with pre-production underway and shooting plans aligning for a timely release next year.

From OMG to OMG 2

The journey began in 2012 with Oh My God, where Akshay played a modern-day messenger of Lord Krishna. In OMG 2, he transformed into the messenger of Lord Shiva, guiding Pankaj Tripathi’s character through a courtroom battle on sex education. The sequel not only carried forward the franchise’s thought-provoking tone but also pushed boundaries in storytelling.

Interestingly, Amit Rai revealed that Akshay’s involvement in OMG 2 went far beyond acting. “From narrating the script entertainingly to remembering scenes just by listening, Akshay Sir was deeply involved. He worked like a creative producer,” Rai shared. This hands-on approach even helped the film dodge potential controversies.

One notable example was a sensitive scene on masturbation. “He suggested we shoot it carefully, and told me, ‘We’ll see later.’ That saved us from unnecessary backlash,” Rai recalled.

What Can Fans Expect in OMG 3?

While Rai kept story details under wraps, his hints about a “bigger” and “more impactful” film suggest high stakes, layered drama, and the signature blend of satire and spirituality the franchise is known for. Given Akshay’s dual role as star and producer, fans can expect a polished and socially relevant narrative.

Akshay’s Busy Slate – Jolly LLB 3 Up Next

Before OMG 3 arrives, Akshay will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set for a 19 September 2025 release, promising another courtroom drama with a comedic twist.











