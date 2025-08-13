Home

‘BrahMos Hai Hamare Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s fiery reply to Pakistan PM’s Indus Waters Treaty threat

The Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were murdered in cold blood.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his fiery responses as far as Pakistan is concerned. In the latest salvo, Owaisi hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty. The Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief said the Pakistani leader “should not talk nonsense” and added a BrahMos warning.

Referring to India’s long-range, supersonic missile, Owaisi said, “BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos). He has said he was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit. He (Sharif) should not talk such nonsense. He is a country’s Prime Minister. Such language will not affect India.

“The government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Instead of mending your ways, you are threatening us. Such threats won’t work. Enough is enough,” Owaisi said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s reported “enemy cannot snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan” statement, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, “‘BrahMos hai humaare paas’… He should not talk such nonsense… Such threats will have no effect… pic.twitter.com/NfCxYM6Mo8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

What Shehbaz Sharif said?

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a fresh threat to India, said the “enemy” would not be allowed to snatch “even one drop” of water belonging to his country.

“I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif said at a ceremony in Islamabad. The Pakistani prime minister also warned that if India attempted such an act, “you will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears.”











