Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo gets brutally trolled for her Lord Krishna remark amid Aniruddhacharya row: ‘Ye pishachini…’ | Watch video

Khushboo Patani’s take on love and society, with a Lord Krishna reference, has set off a wave of outrage online.

While Bollywood star Disha Patani rules the big screen, her sister Khushboo Patani has been carving her own space on social media. Known for her fitness posts and strong opinions, she often grabs attention without stepping into films. Recently, she targeted spiritual storyteller Aniruddhacharya, and now, she has found herself at the centre of a new controversy, this time for a remark involving Lord Krishna.

What did Khushboo Patani say that went viral?

Khushboo recently posted a video on Instagram, sharing her views on love, marriage, and live-in relationships. During her talk, she drew a parallel with Lord Krishna’s story, saying:

“Krishna Bhagwan Rukmini ko Dwarka bhagakar laaye the. Toh aap toh hat jaaoge na yeh sochkar ki yeh society ke hisaab se nahi hai, aisa nahi kar sakte. Krishna ne hamesha hi samaj ke adarshon ko toda hai, hamesha hi.”

Her words spread quickly across platforms, but not everyone saw it as an insightful take; many considered it disrespectful.

Watch the video here

Here’s how people react

The comment section under her video turned into a battleground of opinions. One user wrote, “Arre Kalyugi naari… moorkh! Bhagwan Shri Krishna ne samaj ka koi niyam nahi toda… unhone bandhan tode jo dharm ki raksha aur maryada ke liye rukawat the.”

Another said bluntly, “Yeh nahi sudhregi.” A third user accused her of twisting facts, commenting, “Bhagwan Shri Krishna ji ne dharm aur dharmik maryada ke santulan ke liye vidhi ka anupalan kiya hai, na ki tumhare jaise vikrit kaamon ke bachav ke liye.” Another one also called her a ‘pishachini.’

There were also emotionally charged remarks like, “Vinash kale vipreet buddhi.” One more added, “He Prabhu, ab avtaar lo… in aasuri shaktiyon ka prabhav badhta hi ja raha hai.”

Social media has amplified how quickly a personal opinion can turn into a public storm, especially when it touches religion and cultural beliefs. For Khushboo, this is yet another reminder that every statement is under the internet’s microscope — and reactions can be swift, loud, and unforgiving.

Whether she chooses to clarify her stance or stand by her words remains to be seen, but for now, Khushboo Patani has once again managed to keep herself in the spotlight, though perhaps not in the way she intended.











