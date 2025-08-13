Home

Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass to launch on August 15, Check benefits, price and other details here

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to introduce the FASTag Annual Pass starting August 15. With this, the highway commuting in India is set for a major upgrade. It is important to note that under this scheme, owners of private cars, jeeps, and vans can pay a one-time fee of Rs 3,000, which will cover up to 200 toll transactions or travel for one full year, whichever comes first.

The new pass is designed to simplify and reduce the cost of frequent highway travel.

Here are some of the key details:

The FASTag Annual Pass offers private cars, jeeps, and vans free access through designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas

It is important to note that the FASTag Annual Pass will be valid for either one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Once the Rs 3,000 payment for the 2025–26 base year is confirmed, the pass is usually activated on the registered FASTag within two hours.

For tolls on state highways or municipal roads, FASTag will continue to operate normally, with standard charges applied.

There’s no need to purchase a new FASTag, as the Annual Pass can be linked to an existing FASTag

However, it should meet certain eligibility conditions, such as being clearly displayed on the windshield and the vehicle registration number not being blacklisted.

How to purchase the FASTag Annual Pass online?

For the convenience of the owners, we have mentioned the steps via which they can purchase the FASTag Annual Pass online:

Go to the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI/MoRTH website.

Log in using details such as your vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

Make a payment of Rs 3,000 through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

You’ll receive an SMS confirmation on August 15, when the pass becomes active.











