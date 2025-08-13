Home

Has US kept nuclear weapons in Pakistan? What’s behind Asim Munir threat of destroying half of the world? Experts say…

Experts are discussing whether the US has any nuclear weapons in Pakistan. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi: In a significant update in the ongoing rivalry between India and Pakistan, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir has given a big nuclear threat against India. In the recent threat from the land of United States, Pakistan warned that its attack will not be limited to India only and it will destroy half the world with its nuclear weapons.

How many nuclear missiles does Pakistan have?

However, one fact that needs to be noted is that Pakistan doesn’t have nuclear-capable missiles which can hit beyond India and nearby areas. As per media reports quoting international experts and organisations, Pakistan is estimated to have around 170 nuclear weapons in 2025.

Why is Asim Munir’s threat fake?

As a result of the outrageous threats from the Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, experts are speculating whether US has deployed some of its nuclear weapons in Pakistan. However, according to experts, US does not have any nuclear weapons in Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan’s threats of destroying the half of the world is fake and unsubstantiated.

US spokesperson reacts on US’ ties with India amid Pak outreach

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that US relations with India are “good” while defending Washington’s outreach to Pakistan, emphasising that having a president who communicates with everyone is beneficial.

“Our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good”, she said on Tuesday when a reporter asked her if US President Donald Trump reaching out to Pakistan’s military leader Asim Munir would be “at the expense of the president’s relationship with (Prime Minister) Modi”.

“That is the benefit of having a president who knows everyone, talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case”, she said in defence of Trump’s diplomacy towards Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)












