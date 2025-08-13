Home

War 2 Advance Bookings: How much does Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR spy verse ticket cost? Check budget, star cast fees, everything you need to know

The audience is eagerly waiting for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film ‘War 2’. The film is set to release on the occasion of Independence Day. Before this, advance booking for ‘War 2’ has also started, and information ranging from the film’s budget to the star cast’s fees has also come out. Details of how many ‘War 2’ tickets are available in which city have also been revealed.

When is War 2 releasing?

‘War 2’ is an action-thriller film that is releasing in theatres on 14 August. Ayan Mukherjee directs the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Junior NTR is going to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Check Advance booking and box office prediction of ‘War 2’

Advance booking of the film started a week before the release of ‘War 2’. According to the report of Saccanilk, the film has so far earned Rs 4.95 crores by selling around 1 lakh 53 thousand tickets on its first day. With block seats, this figure has reached 9.47 crores. The box office prediction for ‘War 2’ indicates that Hrithik Roshan’s film is expected to generate bumper earnings on its first day.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film can have an opening of 50 to 55 crores at the Indian box office. The film is predicted to earn Rs 90 to Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

How much does one get a ticket for ‘War 2’?

The price of a ‘War 2’ ticket is more or less depending on different cities and theatres. The ticket for the movie costs more than Rs 2,000 at some places. In Mumbai, ‘War 2’ tickets are available in multiplexes for more than Rs 300. Premium seats at many places cost between Rs 700-800, and upscale venues cost over Rs 1,000. At Maison Inox in Jio World Plaza, BKC, one will have to pay Rs 2,620 for prime recliner seats. The ticket price for Normal Recliner (Evening Show) is Rs 2,520.











