Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), a pioneering, technology-driven business school at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, has appointed, Prof. Archana Shukla, as its new Director, effective August 1, 2025. She succeeds Prof. Gregory Dunn.

An IIT Kanpur alumna with a PhD in Psychology, Prof.â¯Shukla is an eminent academic with over three decades of experience in teaching, research, and academic leadership, specialising in organisational behaviour and knowledge management.

Prof. Archana Shukla, Director, Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB)

At HSB, Prof.â¯Shukla will lead the flagship twoâ’year UGCâ’accredited residential MBA programme with specialisation tracks in digital product management, artificial intelligence and business analytics, and entrepreneurship and organisational foresight.

Warmly welcoming the appointment of Prof. Shukla, Shri B.H. Singhania, Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said, “Her appointment as the Director of our premier business school will advance HSB’s mission of blending academic rigour with real-world relevance. Her remarkable track record at IIM Lucknow and her expertise in organisational behaviour will be instrumental in nurturing global business leaders who are ready to shape tomorrow’s enterprises.”

Prof. Shukla served for six years as Director of IIM Lucknow, and previously as Dean of the IIM Lucknow Noida Campus for over three years. She was the first chairperson of Dr. Ishwar Dayal Chair for futuristic Issues in the Behavioral Sciences (2015-2017). Her work spans designing and delivering management development programmes on leadership, strategic thinking, team building, and managerial effectiveness, as well as culture building, coaching, and assessment centres for organisations including KPMG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samsung, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, and the GMR Group.

Commenting on her appointment, Prof.â¯Archanaâ¯Shukla said, “I am honoured to join HSB at this pivotal phase. The institution’s vision is perfectly aligned with the demands of a rapidly evolving global business landscape. I look forward to working with faculty, students, and industry mentors to elevate HSB’s impact internationally.”

Founded in 2024 in memory of visionary industrialist and philanthropist Mr.Hari Shankar Singhania, Founding Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University and former President of JK Organisation, HSB is committed to developing leaders who can navigate rapid technological change and global disruptions with agility and foresight.

About JK Lakshmipat University

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) has been launched by the $4Bn JK Organisation in Oct ’23 under the aegis of JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU). JKLU is a 12 year old private University, approved by UGC and accredited by NAAC, with a 30 acres campus in Jaipur. It has approx. 1000 students on campus across its UG Programmes in Computer Sciences, Design and Business.