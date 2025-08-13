Home

If not Aadhaar-PAN or Voter ID then what? Here’s how you can prove your citizenship; documents like…

Documents like a birth certificate or domicile certificate serve as a proof of citizenship in case of Aadhar card and PAN card are not available.

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the nation-wide discussions on the Special Intensive Revisions (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the Supreme Court has remarked that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is correct in asserting that an Aadhaar card does not constitute conclusive proof of citizenship. In the recent development, a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has stated that the inclusion or exclusion of citizens and non-citizens from the electoral rolls lies within the mandate of the poll body. With the supreme court observation, a buzz regarding the criteria or documents required to prove citizenship are also gaining significance.

Why Aadhaar cannot be accepted as proof of citizenship?

“The EC is correct in saying Aadhaar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of citizenship. It has to be verified,” it remarked. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the SIR process could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of vulnerable citizens, especially those unable to submit the required forms. Sibal argued that most of the enlisted documents are not available to people in Bihar.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court also made it clear that Aadhar card, PAN card or Voter ID card are only identity cards or documents to avail the benefits of services and one does not become a citizen of India with the availability of these cards.

How can anyone prove citizenship?

Citizenship is a special legal status granted by a country, giving people rights like legal protection, employment, and contesting elections. Notably, Citizenship in India, governed by the Citizenship Act 1955, cannot be proved with Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID or Ration Card.

What to do if you don’t have Aadhaar-PAN or Voter ID?

If you don’t have Aadhaar-PAN or Voter ID, documents like a birth certificate or domicile certificate serve as proof as a proof of citizenship. If you don’t have a birth certificate, you can be obtain it from the Gram Panchayat, Municipality or Municipal Corporation, and if unavailable, a ‘non-availability’ certificate must be issued first. Also, a domicile certificate, issued by the state government after three years of residence, can also prove citizenship.

