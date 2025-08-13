Home

News

Trump Tariffs: Indian exports could attract up to 63.9% tariffs due to…; check complete list

GTRI noted that apart from the 50 percent Trump tariffs, additional most-favoured nation (MFN) duties will also apply on some Indian merchandise goods, which could take the total tariffs up to 63.9% on some exports.

Representational Image

Trump Tariffs: A number of Indian merchandise goods could invite import duties of up to 63.9% after the 50 percent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports come into effect on August 27, 2025, according to an analysis by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Which Indian goods will attract additional import duties?

In its analysis, the GTRI noted that apart from the 50 percent Trump tariffs, additional most-favoured nation (MFN) duties will also apply on some Indian merchandise goods, which could take the total tariffs up to 63.9% on some exports.

After the 50% tariff regime, knitted apparel will attract a 13.9 percent additional MFN tariff, taking the total to 63.9 percent, while woven apparel exporters would have to pay 60.3 percent tariffs, including the 10.3 percent MFN tariffs, it said, adding that exports of apparel, knitted and woven combined to the US were to the tune of about USD 5.5 billion in 2024-25.

According to the GTRI analysis, other Indian merchandise goods, including diamonds, gold, related products; machinery, mechanical appliances; steel, aluminium, copper; textiles; organic chemicals; carpets; furniture, bedding, mattresses, will attract effective tariffs ranging between 51-59 percent.

Smartphones, pharmaceuticals, and petroleum products will have tariff exemptions. Petroleum products’ exports will, however, attract 6.9 percent MFN tariffs.

Trump tariffs on India

On August 6, Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The US President called the additional tariffs on India as a “punishment” for purchasing Russian oil and weapons, as he accused New Delhi of “funding” Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent,” the order read.

The additional 25 percent tariffs will come into effect from August 27.

(With inputs from agencies)











