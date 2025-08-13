Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd – one of the leading cement companies of India, today announced the launch of JK Super Cement brand in Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in the journey ahead. This move signals the operational rollout of JK Cement’s recent acquisition in the region and aligns with its broader ambition to support infrastructure and economic growth in Jammu & Kashmir.

JK Super Cement being launched in Kashmir, Strengthening Presence in Northern Markets

JK Super Cement, the company’s flagship grey cement brand known for its superior strength and durability, will now be manufactured and made available across key districts of Kashmir, to improve the availability for local infrastructure projects and consumers.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd said “JK Super Cement’s entry into the Kashmir market is a natural extension of our long-term strategy in the North. With the region witnessing a surge in public infrastructure projects and housing development, local production allows us to serve this demand efficiently. Further, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement Ltd, added. “More importantly, it allows us to translate our vision of sustainable and inclusive growth into tangible action. By investing in local manufacturing capabilities, building skills, and creating employment opportunities, we’re ensuring that the benefits of this launch extend well beyond cement supply. This is about strengthening the local economy, empowering communities, and building the kind of self-reliant ecosystem that will support Kashmir’s growth for decades to come.”

Saifco Cements will begin full-scale distribution in key districts including Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipore, Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian & Pulwama of Kashmir. With plans for deeper market penetration through a strong channel partner network and direct engagement with builders, contractors, and public sector stakeholders, the on-ground team has also been ramped up to provide technical support, quality assurance, and training to local builders and contractors to ensure smooth adoption. By producing and distributing locally, the company is creating new employment opportunities across the value chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suhail Manzoor Guna, Director, Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd said, “This is a proud moment for us. Launching JK Super Cement brand in Kashmir is not just a business move-it’s a step towards demonstrating our commitment to building a stronger, more self-reliant Jammu & Kashmir.” Further, Mr. Dawood Altaf Guna, Director, Saifco Cements Pvt Ltd, added, “We are committed to supplying top-quality cement to support the region’s growing construction and infrastructure needs while also generating meaningful employment and contributing to local economic development.“

Aligned with the ‘Make in India‘ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ vision of the Government, JK Cement’s investment in local manufacturing reflects its deep commitment to building self-reliant infrastructure capabilities. The launch of JK Super Cement in Kashmir builds on JK Cement’s ongoing efforts to expand across India, following recent market entries in Bihar and capacity enhancements in several other states. The company now boasts of a growing presence in various markets of India, reinforcing its position as a leading force in the country’s cement and construction ecosystem.

About JK Cement Ltd

JK Cement Ltd. is among India’s top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement, and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India’s infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975. The Company’s Grey Cement capacity is 25.26 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe. The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.