Coolie, War 2, to Tehran: Latest OTT & theatrical releases on Independence day weekend (August 11-August 17, 2025)- see full list

Thinking what to watch to Independence day weekend? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here are a list of latest films releasing on OTT and in theatres.

This year, films like War 2 and Coolie are going to be released in theaters on Independence Day. On the other hand, OTT platforms are also bringing explosive films and series for the audience this time. You can watch and enjoy sitting at home with your family. You will see a tadka of action and horror in these.

War 2, Coolie to Andhera: Films releasing on Independence Day

Let us tell you which films and series the audience will get to watch on OTT in the coming days.

Andhera

Andhera is a horror series that is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August. In the story of this series, you will see a missing girl. Whose case Inspector Kalpana Kadam tries to solve. You will see eight episodes in this series. If you are a fan of horror series, then you can watch it with your family sitting at home.

Tehran

This film of John Abraham is going to be released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on August 14, a day before August 15. In this film, you will get to see political conspiracy. This film will show the story of an Indian police officer in the Russia-Ukraine war. Who gets trapped in international conspiracies? Manushi Chillar and Neeru Bajwa will be seen in important roles along with John Abraham in this film.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

This series of Pratik Gandhi is going to be released on Netflix on 13 August. This is the story of an Indian spy. Who crosses the border in the mission and tries to destroy the enemy’s nuclear bases. This series will awaken the feeling of patriotism in you.

War 2

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles, War 2 is all set to release on August 14. Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, War 2 will be the latest addition in of YRF’s spy verse and sequel of War 1.

Coolie

Coolie is one of the most-anticipated film of 2025. Starring, Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, this film will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 on August 14.











