Logile Unveils New AI Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar, India

Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions for retailers worldwide, today announced the official launch of its Global AI Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This significant investment marks a milestone in Logile’s long-term vision to bring together engineering, data science and product innovation to fuel the next wave of intelligent retail solutions.

As retail continues to evolve, the Logile AI Innovation Center will serve as a hub for developing next-generation AI capabilities including development of intelligent agents capable of autonomously managing complex retail operations while tapping into the city’s growing prominence as a technology and innovation ecosystem.

“We’re not just embedding AI in retail; we’re designing autonomous retail agents that can learn, adapt and collaborate with people in real time,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. “Agentic AI- based general problem solving combined with generative AI-powered interaction models represent the cornerstone of our strategy, and we’re thrilled to scale our innovation in one of the most vibrant, forward-thinking communities in India. Our decision to expand here reflects a core belief: meaningful innovation is driven not only by technology, but by the people and communities that bring it to life.”

Investing in Purpose, Not Just Product

Logile’s AI Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar will lead the development of agentic AI systems and generative AI interfaces designed to tackle some of retail’s most dynamic challenges across forecasting, labor planning, task execution, replenishment, shrink, and fresh production optimization by reasoning like planners, acting like operators, and communicating like teammates. Innovations will bring retail brands into the future where intelligent agents support every decision from the store floor to the head office working hand-in-hand with team members.

Key areas of product innovation will include:

Designing agentic AI models capable of autonomous, goal-driven behavior across multiple domains

Building generative AI-powered interaction interfaces that allow natural, conversational engagement with retail associates and managers

Developing intelligent agents that leverage real-time data and continuous learning to drive smarter decision making and store execution

The company plans to continue growing its Odisha-based workforce into 2026, filling strategic roles across artificial intelligence, machine learning, agentic system design, generative AI user experience, cloud-native engineering, DevOps and product leadership. The Bhubaneswar center will also serve as a talent and innovation engine, with active collaborations underway with local universities and technical institutes to support joint research, mentorship programs and internship pipelines.

Bhubaneswar’s strategic location as a top Tier II city provides seamless access to a deep pool of technical talent across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Eastern Uttar Pradesh all within a short flight or high-speed train journey. This region produces nearly 45% of India’s skilled graduates, making it one of the country’s most important hubs for high-tech development.

The Odisha government has welcomed Logile’s commitment, with Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics and IT, affirming the state’s AI-first vision and calling on global investors to be part of the region’s transformation.

“Logile was built to serve people, from the store associate managing daily tasks to the engineers designing what comes next,” continued Mishra. “That is why Bhubaneswar is so important to us. It’s not just a strategic location; it’s where we’re investing in exceptional talent, nurturing a strong community, and building a long-term innovation partnership that reflects our belief in people as the true drivers of progress.”

To learn more about career opportunities at the Logile AI Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar, visit https://www.logile.com/about/careers.

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail operations platform provider, delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, inventory, food safety and store execution. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile to optimize performance, reduce costs, and empower confident, connected stores. Learn more at www.logile.com.

