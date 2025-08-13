Home

Entertainment

Meet Dilip Kumar’s ‘grandson’, unlucky even after a hit debut, looks as handsome as Dev Anand, is unmarried at 56, he is…

This actor who made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 blockbuster film ‘Saudagar’, was once compared to Dev Anand’s look. Today he is a forgotten star.

Today, we are going to tell you about a Bollywood actor who dominated the box office with his very first film. With his debut in Bollywood in 1991, he defeated all the superstars of that era. No one could compete with him at the box office. We are talking about actor Vivek Mushran.

Who is Vivek Mushran?

Vivek Mushran made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film ‘Soudagar’. He became famous overnight with this film. Along with Vivek, this was also the debut film of actress Manisha Koirala. Although this film was based on Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar, Vivek-Manisha also appeared in lead roles in it. Vivek played the role of Dilip Kumar’s grandson in the film ‘Soudagar’.

After the release of this film, people started seeing the image of Dev Anand in Vivek, because at that time Vivek looked like Dev Anand. Not only this, after seeing Vivek’s acting in the film, there was a discussion in the industry that he could become a new superstar of Bollywood in the future.

Why did Vivek disappear from films?

But, it is said that in everything, along with your hard work, your luck is also necessary, only then you are able to succeed in your work and this did not happen with Vivek. His luck was not with him and due to this the graph of his film career gradually went down.

It was not that he did not get films after the film ‘Saudagar’. He worked in many films, but he did not get success from any film. When he did not get success in films, he turned to TV, where he was successful in maintaining his identity, but did not achieve any special heights in his career.

Where is Vivek Mushran now?

Today, Vivek is 56 years old, but he has not married yet. Once in an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Vivek had said, ‘I had not thought about marriage. It could have happened, but things did not happen as I had expected, but I have no regrets.’

He further said, ‘I have been a happy person for a long time, but right now I would love to find a partner. My friends, who are married, think that I am the luckiest and happiest person on earth. Even if I am not married, I definitely feel the need for a partner.’ Extending his talk, he had said, ‘The last time I was in a relationship was two years ago and since then I have been mostly single. I would love to get married, but for my happiness, not because of social norms. It is never too late, but for me, it is now or never.’











