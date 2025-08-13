Home

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan BRUTALLY trolled for getting dismissed for duck in 3rd ODI, Pakistan crumble to shameful defeat

Pakistan lost an ODI series for the first time to West Indies in the last 34 years after their 202-run loss in the third and final match on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan is dismissed for a duck in the third ODI vs WI in Tarouba. (Source: X)

West Indies created history with their first ODI series win over Pakistan after a massive gap of 34 years. Shai Hope’s West Indies hammered Pakistan by a massive 202 runs in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday to lose the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 295 to win the third ODI, Pakistan were bundled out for just 92 in 29.2 over with West Indies pacer Jayden Seales claiming 6/18. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Seales and was brutally trolled on social media for his dismissal.

Ye aa gaya range me. – Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) pic.twitter.com/crmETjwL9J — Sports Wala (@sp0rtswala) August 13, 2025

Rizwan was trolled after shouldering arms to Seales with the ball nipping back in to clip his off-stump. The Pakistan captain’s dismissal meant that the team first three batters were all dismissed for ducks with the side slipping to 8 for 3 in 2.5 overs.

“Seales made it difficult for us. Done so throughout the series. But we lost three early wickets, that’s what cost us,” Rizwan said after the match.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan blames his bowlers

The Pakistan captain felt that his team could have restricted West Indies to around 220 on the Tarouba pitch. But Windies skipper Hope delivered when it mattered with a brilliant century and put on 110 runs off only 50 balls with all-rounder Justin Greaves to help the home team pile up a massive total.

“We knew this was the third game on this pitch. We were good for 40 overs. Thought we can keep it to 220, maybe it’d have been different had we started better. Credit to Shai Hope. Our execution was good, some edges went away but Hope’s power hitting was commendable. You can say we don’t five bowlers but Saim, Salman bowl. Thought of getting Abrar back late but wasn’t allowed to by WI’s attack,” Rizwan added.

It was the first bilateral ODI series won by West Indies against Pakistan since 1991 and ended a run of home series defeats across the Test and T20 formats to Australia and Pakistan. Hope smashed an unbeaten 120 before pace bowler Jayden Seales destroyed Pakistan’s chase with six wickets in the third ODI.

The West Indies captain said he was extremely proud of his team. “Extremely proud of us beating Pakistan after so long. We stress on negatives a lot in WI. So many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history. Seales is a quality bowler. More excited about his preparation sometimes. He’s a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up. He’s at his best across formats,” Hope said at the post-match presentation.











