Home

Entertainment

Neither Jai-Veeru, nor Gabbar, nor Basanti, this is the most famous character of Sholay, appeared only 3 times in film, he was…

This renowned actor, who appeared only three times in the cult-classic Sholay, left a strong impact with his character, who did not had any major dialogues.



In the history of Indian cinema, there are a few characters who, despite having very little screen time or dialogue, managed to leave a lasting impact. One such unforgettable figure is a side character from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. Though he had only few lines and appeared in handful of scenes, his role became iconic and is still remembered even after decades.

Who was this actor?

Yes, we are talking about the legendary character Sambha played by Late Mac Mohan, who was always seen beside the fearsome villain Gabbar Singh, and was known for uttering just three words that have become immortal in pop culture: “Poore pachaas hazaar.”While Gabbar was face of terror in Sholay, Sambha stood quietly in the background, but with enough style and presence to earn a spot in Bollywood legend. His name is mentioned only three times in the film, yet audiences remember him more than some of the main characters like Jai-Veeru, Basanti and Thakur.

Who was Mac Mohan?

Born as Mohan Makhijani in Karachi (then part of British India), Mac Mohan came to India after Partition and started his journey in acting with the theater. He gradually moved into films and went on to appear in nearly 200 movies. Despite such an extensive career, it was his small but memorable role in Sholay that brought him iconic status.

More about Mac Mohan

Outside of Sholay, Mac Mohan worked in numerous hit films like Don, Zanjeer, Shaan, Satte Pe Satta, and Karz. He was often cast in negative or side roles, but he always brought a unique charm to every character he played. He shared the screen with all the top stars of his time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha. Sadly, Mac Mohan passed away in 2010 due to lung cancer, but his contribution to Indian cinema lives on. His family has spoken about his humble nature and passion for acting. His daughter, who now works in the film industry, often shares memories of her father and how proud he was of the love audiences gave him for a role that lasted only a few minutes.











