Not DDLJ, but this is 1995 true cult classic blockbuster, made in Rs 50 lakh, earning Rs 5 crore, re-released 550 times; Movie is…, actors are….

Not DDLJ, but this is 1995’s true cult classic blockbuster, made in Rs 50 lakh, earning Rs 5 crore, re-released 550 times; Movie is…, actors are….

Several movies are released in India every day, but there are a few that hold the status of a “classic” among audiences. No matter how many times you watch them, you never get bored. One such film is Rajinikanth’s Badshah, which was released in the South. Other films that fall into this category include Vijay’s Ghilli and Ajith’s Mankatha.

Ghilli surprised everyone by earning more than Rs 50 crore. There was a festive atmosphere in theatres at the time of its release, and fans loved the film. Old films have now become “vibe” material. Especially with re-released films, even if the later scenes are familiar, they still create excitement while watching. All the songs of Ghilli, composed by Vidyasagar, are hits.

Many times, fans celebrated by singing those songs in theatres. In this way, one film was re-released 550 times, and fans loved it wholeheartedly.

Do you know which film that is?

It’s Om, starring Shivarajkumar, which was released in 1995. This film was directed by Kannada superstar Upendra, with Shivarajkumar playing the hero and Prema as the heroine. Released in 1995, it was made on a budget of just Rs 50 lakh and went on to earn a total of Rs 5 crore. The film won the hearts of fans in such a way that it surprised everyone at the time.

Om Movie has been re-released 550 times

This film has been re-released 550 times. Om holds the record for being re-released the most number of times in the history of Indian cinema. Om was remade in Telugu as Omkaram (1997) starring Dr.Rajshekar and Prema which was also directed by Upendra.

This film is set against the backdrop of the Bangalore mafia. It is a love story as well as a gangster drama that mesmerized the audience. In 2015, Udaya TV acquired the satellite rights for Rs 10 crore. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of its time.











