Home

Entertainment

Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan film collects Rs 100 crore for opening weekend, sells over 12 lakh tickets for…

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie, is gearing up for thunderous release on August 14, 2025. Even before hitting theatres, film has now set new benchmark with record-breaking ticket sales for its opening day.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is poised for a monumental release on August 14, 2025. The film has already shattered advance booking records, amassing over Rs 100 crore globally before its release, and has now set record for its opening day.

How much has Rajinikanth’s starrer Coolie garnered?

As per reports by Saclink, in India, Coolie has garnered Rs 27.01 crore through bookings after selling 12,46,828 tickets, with significant contributions from Tamil Nadu (Rs 11.97 crore), Karnataka (Rs 6.85 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 1.46 crore), and Telangana (Rs 1.69 crore). The film’s unprecedented success extends to North America, where it has become the first Tamil film to surpass $2 million figure in premiere pre-sales. This achievement underscores Rajinikanth’s enduring global appeal and the anticipation surrounding his 171st venture Coolie.

Has the clash with War 2 affected Coolie?

Despite the high-profile box office clash between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2, Coolie has maintained a strong lead in advance bookings. The film has already amassed over Rs 80 crore in worldwide pre-sales, significantly outpacing War 2, which has garnered between Rs 10–15 crore. The film’s dominance is particularly evident in southern markets, with Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 22.81 crore and over 10 lakh tickets sold for first-day shows.

On the other hand, War 2, while generating buzz, has seen more modest advance booking figures. In India, it has collected Rs 9.8 crore with 3.46 lakh tickets sold across 13,748 shows. The film’s performance is stronger in Hindi belt and Telugu-speaking regions, owing to the presence of Jr NTR and his ardent supporters who have managed to dominate Hyderabad ticket counters. Overall, while the clash has intensified competition, Coolie’s robust advance bookings and regional dominance suggest it remains largely unaffected by War 2’s concurrent release.

Is Coolie part of LCU?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Coolie, not just because it stars Rajinikanth, but also due to its rumored connection with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). After Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, audiences are speculating whether Coolie will tie into the same universe. The anticipation is sky-high, with fans excited to see if Lokesh Kanagaraj drops subtle hints or a direct crossover, making Coolie a potential game-changer in the LCU timeline. However, as per Lokesh it is a standalone film, which is a massive tribute to Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s humongous legacy in Tamil Cinema.

More about Coolie

Coolie features a star-studded cast, including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. Coolie brings together a strong technical team, music by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his energetic tracks and innovative use of AI, visuals by acclaimed cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and crisp editing by Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator who has always been backbone of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s masterpieces.











