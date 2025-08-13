Rishabh Pant take on NEW role ahead of Asia Cup 2025 after fracturing his foot, he is…

Home

Rishabh Pant fractured his toe while playing a reverse sweep on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, forcing him to retire hurt, but he managed to score a half-century with a broken toe in the second innings of the fourth Test.



India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s tour of England ended abruptly and painfully, but he has managed to amuse himself while he recovers. After missing a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes and the ball hitting his boot, Pant broke his left foot while batting in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford. It is anticipated that the injury will prevent him from playing for at least six weeks.

Pant posted a video of himself making Pizzas

However, Pant posted a video on social media giving fans a hint of how he is taking time off from cricket while recovering. During his injury layoff, Pant has discovered a fun way to kill time by making pizzas. Fans were excited when he posted a humorous kitchen video to social media.

“Today I’m going to show you how to make pizza. Guys, bear with me. I think I’m gonna make vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian. Yeah, with the truffle. I think two more pizzas and I’ll be sorted,” Pant told the viewers in the video.

“It’s hot in here boys!” he quips. “The pizza is getting ready and I’m going to wait for it. Very hot in here, boys and girls.”

Rishabh Pant scored 479 runs, including 54 runs while batting with broken foot

Following the fourth Test between India and England ended in a draw, the BCCI announced that Pant would not be playing in the series going forward.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025 at Kennington Oval, London,” a statement from the board read.

Pant became just the second wicketkeeper-batter to reach two hundreds in a single Test match when he opened the series with consecutive hundreds in Leeds. He finished the series with 479 runs from seven innings and went on to score three half-centuries, including 54 in Manchester while batting with a broken foot.











