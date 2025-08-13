Sheela Foam Appoints Mr. Rakesh Chahar as Deputy Managing Director





Sheela Foam Limited, a market leader in comfort and sleeping solutions in India, has appointed Mr. Rakesh Chahar as Deputy Managing Director (Whole-Time Director) with immediate effect. The appointment was announced at the Board of Directors' meeting pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Mr. Chahar has more than three decades of robust institutional experience and leadership at Sheela Foam.

Sheela Foam, the owner of iconic brands Sleepwell, and recently acquired Kurlon Enterprises and Furlenco, is building its presence in different geographies at a steady pace. With its portfolio spread across heritage comfort solutions and new-generation techenabled lifestyle solutions, the company is heading to a pivotal stage of integrated growth in both Indian and foreign markets.

Mr. Chahar, who has been with Sheela Foam since 1990 and a Whole-Time Director since 2003, brings over 30 years of experience in scaling operations, building distribution strength, and delivering category growth. He has led transformational efforts that have solidified the group's leadership status in polyurethane (PU) foam business. He has played a pivotal role in establishing Sleepwell as India’s most recognized and highest-selling mattress brand.

He has been the driving force to build Sheela Foam's distribution muscle, establishing a robust network of distribution and retail partners across the nation – efforts that have greatly enhanced consumer reach and market share.

In his enhanced mandate, Mr. Chahar will lead the company’s growth strategy – to drive integrated operations, channel consolidation, and pan-India market reach. His leadership will also focus on expanding institutional and B2B verticals, while unlocking manufacturing and procurement synergies across the group’s production facilities.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mr. Chahar also serves as Chairman of the Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) – India’s first dedicated industry body for the mattress and sleep solutions sector.





