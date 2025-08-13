This actress won 3 Filmfare Awards had a villain uncle in Sholay, she acted in more than 200 films, her name is…

Home

This actress won 3 Filmfare Awards had a villain uncle in Sholay, she acted in more than 200 films

Sholay is going to complete 50 years since its release. People’s emotions are attached to this film and it is still considered the biggest film of the country. Every character of this film was popular. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra played the lead roles in the film. Let’s us know further.

Gabbar in Sholay was the main villain

In this film, the role of the main villain Gabbar was played by Amjad Khan but there were many other villains in it. There were many dangerous dacoits in Gabbar’s gang, one of whom was Sambha. This name became popular because of Gabbar’s dialogue ‘Are O Sambha Kitne Aadmi The’ and this character also became immortal.

What was Mac Mohan’s role in Sholay?

Bollywood actor Mac Mohan played the role of Sambha in the film. He gained a lot of popularity from this role. Sambha’s career was quite long. He was active from 1961 to 2010. During his 5 decade long career, he worked in more than 200 films.

Do you know that he has a special relationship with a successful Bollywood actress? Mac Mohan was actually actress Raveena Tandon’s maternal uncle. He was the brother of Raveena Tandon’s mother Veena Tandon. He died in 2010 at the age of 72.

Talking about Raveena Tandon, she is a successful actress in the industry today. Raveena Tandon has worked in many films in her 3 decade long career. She has won the Filmfare Award 3 times. Out of these, she has received 2 awards for films and one award for OTT.

When was Sholay released?

If we talk about the film Sholay, then this film was released in theatres on 15 August 1975. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Sachin Pilgaonkar were also seen in the film.











