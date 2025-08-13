This Bollywood actress worked with real gangster accused of 20 murders; criminal confessed his feelings to her on set, and then

Home

This Bollywood actress worked with real gangster accused of 20 murders

Salman Khan’s co-star Bhagyashree got scared when she had to work with real life gangster in a movie.

Actress Bhagyashree, who made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, belongs to the Sangli royal family. Born on 23 February 1969, Bhagyashree’s first film itself created history and made her immensely popular. Very few people know that she started her acting career with the TV serial Kachchi Dhoop. Do you know Bhagyashree once worked in a film with a real gangster? The gangster, accused of over 20 murders, told the actress on the set, “I like you very much.” What happened after that is very interesting.

Actress Bhagyashree shared an interesting story in an interview with Doordarshan Sahyadri: “All the characters I have played in my films are memorable. I used to sign films keeping in mind that the characters should remain in people’s minds even after watching the film. At that time, there weren’t many offers for a married actress like me, and I didn’t like most of the roles that came my way. I have worked in some Kannada, some Telugu, and some Bengali films. In one Telugu film, I worked with a real criminal, and I was very scared during the shoot.”

The actress said, “After taking permission from the government, these criminals were brought out of jail for the film’s shooting. The story of the film was inspired by the personal lives of the criminals. My character was that of a journalist who meets them, learns about their lives, and gathers information. She wants to convey that not every criminal is born a criminal — circumstances can turn a person into one. Society has the power to help such people change for the better. Basically, it was that kind of story.”

The Maine Pyar Kiya actress further said, “When I signed the film, it seemed very interesting. I reached the set for shooting, and one day, while I was sitting there, I was told, ‘Gangster Bhai is coming for the shoot. He has murdered about 20–30 people.’ As soon as the gangster arrived, I was shocked to see him. He was dressed in saffron clothes, wearing several chains around his neck, and was followed by 10–12 bodyguards. He came, sat down, and said to me, ‘I like you very much.’ On hearing this, my breath caught in my throat. I thought, What will happen now?”

Narrating an interesting anecdote from the sets of the film, Bhagyashree said, “I got scared after listening to the gangster’s words but what he said next was very shocking. The gangster said that he has a sister who looks like me. That is why he had this kind of feeling in his mind. I got peace after hearing this.”

Who is Bhagyashree’s husband?

Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dasani in 1989. He is a resident of Jaipur. They were childhood sweethearts and met in their school. The actress recalled in an old interview, “We went to school together — he was the naughtiest kid in class and I was always the class monitor. We would fight all the time and the rest of the class would have a blast! We were like Yin and Yang — the more we fought, the more it became clear that we couldn’t be apart. We never dated though…he never even told me how he felt until the last day of school. He said, ‘I have to tell you something’ and then for one week he kept trying to say it but would always back out. Finally, I went upto him and said, ‘look, just say it…I’m sure the answer will be positive’ and that’s when he told me he liked me.”











