Home

News

This district of Uttar Pradesh has maximum railway stations, numbers will surprise you, name is…., Not Lucknow, Kanpur

The Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh has the most railway stations in Uttar Pradesh with 12 stations. Scroll down to know more.

UP railway stations

Most number of railway stations: We all know about the importance that Indian Railways holds in our country. Covering 68,525 km and carrying about 2.3 crore passengers daily, the state of Uttar Pradesh plays a key role in this system. However, do you know about city in Uttar Pradesh which has the highest number of stations in India.

How big is the Railway infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh?

UP’s railway network spans around 9,077 km, making it the largest in India. The state also records the highest passenger traffic, with major stations like Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur serving lakhs daily. The Railways is upgrading over 100 stations in the state.

Which city has most number of stations of Uttar Pradesh?

As per media reports, the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh has the most railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. With 12 stations in total, including prominent ones like Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Sangam, Subedarganj, Phaphamau, and Prayag Junction, the city can be called the city with most number of stations of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the strategic location of the city also makes it an important transit point for pilgrims, especially during events like the Kumbh Mela.

How many Vande Bharat train services are now operational in India?

In another update, the Indian Railways informed that it has expanded its modern train fleet, with 144 Vande Bharat services now running across the country’s broad gauge electrified network. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha recently — highlighting the government’s push to modernise the nation’s rail infrastructure.

Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed services designed and developed by Indian Railways to offer passengers a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel experience. These trains feature quick acceleration, the Kavach collision avoidance system, fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and enhanced ride comfort.

(With inputs from agencies)











