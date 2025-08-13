Home

This film stars four heroes and two heroines; flop actor’s luck shines, it earned over Rs 350 crore, film is…

This film was made on massive budget of Rs 350 crore, starred many actors but, a flop actor’s luck shined in the film. Do you recognise this film?

‘Housefull’ and ‘Golmaal’ franchise films once again revived the concept of multi-starrer films. The budget of multi-starrer films has also increased a lot. In such a situation, the makers do not have the challenge of collecting more than the budget. Many times these films are not even able to recover the budget. Many do collect more, but they are not counted among hits or superhits.

Can you guess this film?

Here we are going to tell you about one such multi-starrer film, which collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office. But this film could not stand in the category of superhit. Being a multi-starrer, its budget was very high. This is an action thriller film, which you can enjoy with family.

When was this film released?

The film, released on the occasion of Diwali 2024, has not one or two but four big heroes. While two other heroes have become villains in it. The film also has two top actresses. This film, made on the concept of ‘Ramayana’, was liked by the audience, but its IMDB rating is less than average.

What is the name of this film?

The name of this action thriller film is ‘Singham Again’. There was already a buzz about the entry of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in this franchise of the superhit ‘Singham’. Both of them had worked in the cop universe’s ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’. Ajay had done a cameo in both these films.

Apart from cameos by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone are in important roles in Ajay Devgan’s ‘Singham Again’. Tiger and Deepika are also playing the role of a police inspector like Ajay. (Photo courtesy: YouTube videograb)

Who played negative role?

Jackie Shroff is in a negative role in the film, while Arjun Kapoor is the main villain. His character has been compared to Ravana, while Kareena Kapoor’s character has been compared to Sita Maa.

What is the budget of Singham Again?

‘Singham Again’ had so many stars and was shot in many parts of the country (from Kashmir to Kanyakumari). Due to high action and the use of helicopters, its budget was also more than Rs 350 crore. According to India TV, the film was made on a budget of Rs 350-375 crore.

According to the report of Saccanilk, cop universe Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, earned a total of Rs 372 crore at the box office in the country and the world. It took more than a month for the film to earn this much.

Arjun Kapoor’s villainous look and performance in ‘Singham Again’ was highly appreciated. Many critics and audiences believed that Arjun’s career as a villain is going to shine brightly. Now in the coming time it will be known whether Arjun will be seen mostly in negative roles like Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt or not?











