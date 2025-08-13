Home

This Kapoor family’s superstar became the internet’s GOAT at 70, revolutionising India’s digital space 32 years ago, his name was…

Long before the digital boom, Shammi Kapoor foresaw the power of the internet, building communities, websites, and a tech legacy that still lives on.

If someone told you that one of India’s earliest internet pioneers came from the heart of Bollywood, you might raise an eyebrow. But the truth is stranger — and far cooler — than fiction. The year was 1994. While the country was still figuring out computers, a 70-year-old superstar from the Kapoor clan was already surfing the web and introducing India to the digital age. That man was none other than Shammi Kapoor, the original “junglee” who wasn’t just a heartthrob on-screen, but a visionary off-screen.

In a time when most people didn’t even own personal computers, Shammi Kapoor decided to take the leap. He bought an Apple Macintosh desktop and applied for an international dial-up line — the only way to get online back then. This wasn’t just curiosity; it was a calculated step towards embracing a technology that, in his own words, would “change life forever.”

Founding the Internet Users Community of India

Shammi wasn’t content with just browsing. He founded the Internet Users Community of India and served as its chairman, connecting the handful of internet users across the country. This was the early ’90s — a time when the sound of a dial-up modem was as rare as spotting a comet. Shammi turned this niche circle into a movement.

The family website was ahead of its time

Long before Instagram family albums and Wikipedia bios, Shammi Kapoor built Junglee.org.in, a website dedicated to the entire Kapoor family. It featured profiles, photographs, and personal interests of each family member. And here’s the kicker — the site still exists today, a living relic of one man’s foresight.

The Ethical Hackers Association of India

Shammi’s passion for tech didn’t stop there. He also co-founded the Ethical Hackers Association of India, recognising the need for digital security even in those early days. His goal was simple — prepare India for a future where the internet would touch every part of daily life.

At 70, when most people slow down, Shammi Kapoor was accelerating into the unknown, embracing a technology most of his generation couldn’t even name. He didn’t just predict the internet’s rise — he actively built spaces for it to grow in India. That’s why, even today, tech circles remember him as India’s Internet Guru.











