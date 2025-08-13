Home

Dev Anand has been one of those superstars who gave Indian cinema new meanings. From Johny Mera Naam to CID, the actor gave several superhit movies to the audience. While Dev’s professional life made headlines, his personal life was never left behind. The legendary actor fell in love with an actress who was considered a flop heroine. Not just that, he even secretly married her, and when this news came out, it not only left fans shocked but even the people in the industry.

Who was Dev Anand’s wife?

Do you know who was that unknown heroine who was called Dev Anand’s wife, who crossed the barrier of religion for the sake of love and also worked in films with only one hero? If you are wondering who we are talking about, then she is Kalpana Kartik.

How did Dev Anand meet Kalpana Kartik?

While shooting for the film Taxi, Dev met actress Kalpana Kartik. Initially, the two became good friends, and then the friendship blossomed into love. Over the period of time, the two met frequently and their bond deepened.

When Dev Anand married Kalpana Kartik secretly

As the two were shooting for Taxi, one day during the lunch break, Dev and Kalpana sneaked out of the sets, leaving everyone worried about where they had been.

Upon their return, people on set started asking where they were, to which the duo did not respond. However, it was the cameraman who caught the ring on Dev’s finger, soon realising that Dev and Kalpana had tied the knot.

Reports claim that later, when it was revealed about the secret wedding, it came to light that the iconic Bollywood couple had already made arrangements for their court marriage and exchanged their vows.

Why Dev Anand kept his marriage secret

Talking about why Dev Anand kept his marriage private, he said that marriage is a personal decision. “I did not want to make a big deal about my marriage.” Kalpana came from a Christian-Punjabi family. When Dev Anand’s brother Chetan Anand signed her in the film Baazi, her name was changed from Mona Singha to Kalpana Kartik.











