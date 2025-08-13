Home

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan – Junior NTR’s War 2 are both releasing in theatres on August 14, 2025. There is tremendous excitement among audiences for both films, and advance bookings began a few days ago. Let’s take a look at trade experts’ insights on each film’s earnings and who is leading in the box office race.

Who is ahead in advance bookings?

Coolie has been doing great in terms of earnings. Can you beleive Coolie has hit the Rs 100 crore mark for its opening weekend and sold over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day. According to website sacnilk.com, the Rajinikanth movie sold 12,46,828 tickets in India, collecting a gross of Rs 27.01 crore. In Tamil, Coolie sold over 10 lakh ticketsa and in Telugu, the movie sold just 1 lakh tickets. It collected Rs 11.97 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.46 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1.69 crore in Telangana and Rs 6.85 crore in Karnataka.

If we check the collection of tickets sold in India, it can be Rs 50 crore and overseas pre-sales show a Rs 60 crore gross for the weekend.

On the other hand, War 2 will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. On Sunday, Yash Raj Films announced the opening of advance booking for War 2. And a surge in bookings was witnessed on Tuesday evening, with the film witnessing a 10 times surge in pre-sales after opening of Telugu shows. As per sanilk.com, the movie earned Rs 10 crore – Rs 15 crore.

War 2 registered business of around Rs 10 crore gross (with block seats) for the opening day for its Hindi version. However, things changed after bookings in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana went live, with BookMyShow registering over 20,000 ticket sales per hour. This surge is expected to give Hindi belt sales a much-needed push, especially in North India.

Coolie vs War 2: Who will win at the box office window?

In addition to Rajinikanth, Coolie stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The pre-sales are on the next level as Coolie is all set to cross Rs 45 crore on the opening day. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is set to take on the role of a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie and it is making too much buzz as people are saying it is mainly Nagarjuna vs Jr. NTR in Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s spy-action thriller War 2 sold 67,000 tickets in advance bookings across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, earning Rs 2.4 crore on the first day (Rs 6.12 crore including block bookings). South superstar Junior NTR is making his Bollywood debut in this film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and will be seen clashing fiercely with Hrithik on screen.

