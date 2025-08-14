Home

Independence Day: 9 fascinating facts about the Tiranga, our national flag

The 79th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, 2025. The day is marked by hoisting the Tiranga at different locations in the country. Know the 9 most interesting facts about our flag.

79th Independence Day: India is all set to commence the celebrations of the 79th Independence Day. The date of August 15 marks historical significance nationwide, as it marks India’s independence from the colonial rule of British. The occasion is proudly celebrated in various parts of the country by hoisting our national flag, i.e, the Tiranga.

Tiranga comprises three colours mainly: saffron, white, and green. The saffron colour represents sacrifice and courage, the white colour symbolises truth and peace, and the green colour exhibits the rich fertility of our land. A navy blue-coloured Ashok Chakra comprising 24 spokes is present in the middle.

Here are 9 interesting facts about the Indian National Flag, Tiranga, that you must know:

1. Who designed the Indian National Flag?

Tiranga was designed by Pingali Venkayya. He was an Indian freedom fighter and is known for crafting the initial version of the Indian national flag.

2. How did the national flag evolve?

The Indian national flag has evolved over the last few years. Before independence, the flag design was given by Sister Nivedita. However, the present-day Tiranga’s initial design was given by Pingali Venkayya, which had a spinning wheel (charkha) in the middle. Now, it has been replaced by an Ashok Chakra.

3. When is National Flag Day celebrated in India?

July 22 marks National Flag Day in India. It’s because on this day in 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted the Tiranga.

4. What is the width-to-length ratio of the Indian National Flag?

The ratio of width to length of the Tiranga is 2:3, which implies that for every 2 units of width, the flag has 3 units of length.

5. Where does the production of the Indian national flag take place in India?

The production, manufacturing, and supply of Tiranga are strictly authorised to Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), located in Hubballi, Karnataka.

6. Where was the largest Khadi Indian flag displayed?

The largest Khadi Indian flag in terms of surface area was displayed at Jaisalmer on the Army Day, i.e., January 15, 2022.

7. Can the Tiranga be flown at night?

According to the recent amendments to the flag code of India, the Tiranga can now be allowed to be flown at night. This was done to align with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

8. What’s the punishment for disrespecting the Indian flag?

As per Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, it’s a serious offense to disrespect the national flag. Individuals committing this action can be imprisoned for three years, imposed with a fine, or both.

9. When was the Tiranga taken to space for the first time?

In April 1984, the national flag was taken to space for the first time. It happened during the 1984 Indo-Soviet joint space flight when Cosmonaut Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew into space.











