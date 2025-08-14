



50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

KRAFTON India has unveiled today’s redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), featuring the Amethyst Nostalgia M249. This sleek, violet-hued LMG skin is perfect for players who bring style to every skirmish. Each code can be redeemed only 10 times, so don’t wait.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6 ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8 ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5 ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7 ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99 ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK ECZBFZW488Q97R55 ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3 ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD ECZBPZNERVGC86DB ECZBQZT499EHWHXK ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ ECZBUZVHNASH34QS ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4 ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53 ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6 ECZCIZBPX3833T7C

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.











