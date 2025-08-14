Home

News

Stray dogs issue: Children are dying, issue very serious, Delhi govt argues in SC

Stray dog issue: On August 11, a two-judge bench of the apex court had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters or pounds and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.





Stray dogs issue: Children are dying, issue very serious, Delhi govt argues in SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in a matter related to stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria is hearing the matter.

While the Delhi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that children are dying due to dog bites causing rabies, and the issue of stray dogs needs to be resolved and not to be contested, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO which looks after dogs, said the situation was “very serious” and the matter was needed to be argued in depth.

What the Delhi govt said?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath that there were over 37 lakh reported dog bites in an year in the country. “Nobody is an animal hater,” Mehta told the bench.

What the NGO argued?

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO sought a stay on some of the directions passed by the apex court on August 11, including the directions to the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest” and relocate the animals to dog shelters.











