Fashion & Lifestyle National Coolie Movie Review: A letdown of a multi-starrer, saved only by Rajinikanth’s flashback scenes. reporter August 14, 2025 Coolie Movie Review: The only saving grace in this multi-starrer film was Rajinikanth’s flashback shots “This copy is getting updated.” Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Continue Reading Previous: Hrithik Roshan fails to shine, Jr. NTR wasted in YRF spy universe weakest film everNext: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 sparks outrage over Smriti Irani’s body double, fans question, ‘Why have you made this show…’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News National Will Trump’s tariff slow down India’s economic growth? US Agency S&P Global Ratings says ‘no major shock’; Here’s why reporter August 14, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National Coolie Movie Review: A letdown of a multi-starrer, saved only by Rajinikanth’s flashback scenes, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir reporter August 14, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 sparks outrage over Smriti Irani’s body double, fans question, ‘Why have you made this show…’ reporter August 14, 2025