Crackdown on Boss IPTV and affiliates, viewers warned of legal action and severe penalties

The global South Asian broadcast sector loses an estimated USD 200– USD 300 million annually due to IPTV piracy, affecting licensed platforms like YuppTV.

New Delhi: An international operation has exposed a large-scale illegal Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) operation streaming pirated content across various digital platforms. According to the reports, this unlawful network has been implicated in severe copyright infringement and data privacy violations. The network is operating under brand names such as Boss IPTV, Guru IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Vois IPTV, Indian IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, Edmonton IPTV, Boss Entertainment IPTV, and UltrastreamTV.

These services have been illegally broadcasting premium Indian and international content including channels and programs from Star, Zee Network, Colors, Sony, Sun Network, ETV, Aha, Sonyliv, as per the police. They are also streaming global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and international sports leagues—without securing proper licenses or permissions.

Here are some of the key details:

These illegal services were delivered through Android/Linux-based set-top boxes or via apps on smart devices

They were aggressively promoted online via social media, websites, and blogs, offering premium content at prices significantly below legal services.

As per the government investigations, these platforms do not pay content owners or platforms for rights, deeply harming the entertainment industry.

There are serious security concerns apart from economic damage

Pirated IPTV services frequently collect user data, including credit card details, and are often connected to phishing scams, tax evasion, and potentially the funding of other criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and terrorism.

To recall, in 2021, following a complaint filed by YuppTV, the Faridabad Cyber Crime Branch conducted a raid on Boss IPTV operations in India, resulting in the arrest of six individuals connected to the illegal piracy network.

YuppTV has further filed a civil complaint in the United States District Court, represented by Goldstein Law Group, LLC (“GLP”), targeting Boss IPTV and its affiliated entities.

According to GLP: “Any subscriber using illegal IPTV pirate services… may be linked to copyright infringement, a crime under U.S. federal law. Convictions may result in felony charges, and non-citizens convicted of such offenses may be subject to deportation under U.S. law.”











