Dhanush reviews Rajinikanth’s Coolie with ex wife Aishwarya Rajnikanth months after filing for divorce- see viral video

Rajinikanth’ latest film Coolie finally made it’s way to the theatres. Recently, Dhanush was spotted watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest directorial. After him his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth also arrived.

Coolie: South superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ became one of the most talked about films of Indian cinema. Fans liked the teaser, poster, and trailer very much. Today, finally, the movie has hit the theatres, and netizens are liking it a lot. The action drama stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde are also in lead roles. Dhanush also reached the morning screening to watch Coolie. His ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and son were also present with him.

Dhanush reviews Coolie

After attending the screening of Coolie, Dhanush walked out of the theatre all smiles. When asked about the film, he flashed a big smile, gave a thumbs up, and then got into his car. It was evident from his expressions that he thoroughly enjoyed the action drama. For the morning show, the actor kept his casual look intact in a black t-shirt and matching bottoms.

Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter

Dhanush was married to superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya on 18 November 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga. After being together for almost 20 years, they decided to separate and got divorced in 2024. Recently, Dhanush came into the limelight when dating rumors of him and Mrunal Thakur started spreading. However, neither the stars nor anyone has said anything about this.

🎬✨ RED CARPET MEETS FDFS MADNESS ✨🎬#Coolie at #FansFortRohini just hit legendary status 🔥 A constellation of stars 🌟 in the same theatre, feeling the roar of #Coolie FDFS! This isn’t just FDFS… it’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for the KING 👑 @dhanushkraja… pic.twitter.com/rBpc40uHZ5 — Rohini SilverScreens (@RohiniSilverScr) August 14, 2025

Dhanush’s work front

Talking about the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula. In this drama, he played the role of a beggar, starring actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.











