Former US ambassador makes massive statement, explains why Donald Trump imposed 50 percent tariff on India, lack of response led to…

Vikas Swarup, who is a former High Commissioner to Canada, said steps being taken by the US President Donald Trump will eventually lead to ratcheting up inflation in America.

Donald Trump- File image

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has imposed a steep 50 percent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil. The new rate will come into effect in 21 days, so on 27 August, according to the executive order. A response from India’s foreign ministry said Delhi had already made clear its stance on imports from Russia, and reiterated that the tariff is “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

To recall, in May, the Modi government outrightly rejected Trump’s so-called role in the ceasefire with Pakistan. Former Indian ambassador and renowned author Vikas Swarup revealed that Trump’s displeasure is also linked to India joining the BRICS organisation and refusing to bow to US pressure during trade negotiations.

While talking to news agency ANI, the former Indian ambassador said that India–US relations are strategic, whereas US–Pakistan relations are merely a money game. The ambassador also praised India’s firm stance. He also warned that Trump’s tariffs would lead to a rise in inflation within the United States itself.

What Vikas Swarup say:

In an interview with ANI, Vikas Swarup, who is a former High Commissioner to Canada, said steps being taken by the US President Donald Trump will eventually lead to ratcheting up inflation in America.

“US called India a ‘Tariff King’. But now the ‘Tariff King’ in the world is the United States because our average tariff is about 15.98%. The US tariff today is 18.4%. So, it is now the ‘Tariff King’ of the world. But the fact is, tariffs are bringing in money. They will bring in about a 100 billion dollars a year for the US. But the issue is that eventually who will pay for these tariffs? By American consumers. So, what’s going to happen is this is going to ratchet up inflation in America, it’s going to ratchet up prices in America. I think that’s when the chickens will come home to roost,” he said.

“If you cave in to a bully then the bully will increase his demands. Then there will be even more demands. So, I think we have done the right thing. India is too large, too proud a country to become a camp follower of any other country. Our strategic autonomy has been the bedrock of our foreign policy right from the 1950s. I don’t think that any Govt in Delhi can compromise on that,” says former diplomat Vikas Swarup on the tariff rift between India and the US,” he added.

President Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods plus an unspecified penalty in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, over India’s imports of Russian oil.

On Opposition questioning India’s Foreign Policy and diplomacy, Vikas Swarup said India should not cave in to any pressure as India’s strategic autonomy is non-negotiable”. Here, I would not blame our diplomats at all. I think what has happened is Pakistan, through some intermediaries, has gotten the ear of the US President and that is why, two visits by Asim Munir to Washington, the so-called “deal” with America on so-called “oil reserves” of Pakistan.

More importantly, I think Pakistan is now trying to position itself as the ‘Crypto King’ of South Asia and there, through World Liberty Financial in which Trump’s family has stakes, Steve Witkoff’s family has a stake, through that I think Pakistan has managed to project an image of itself as a reliable partner…All these things have led to Trump having a softer approach towards Pakistan,” he said.











