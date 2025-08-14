Home

Entertainment

From Lakshya to Chak De! India, celebrate Independence Day with these 9 patriotic films streaming on..

These cult classic films not only entertain but also evoke a strong sense of pride and respect for India’s history and heroes, which are perfect for watching on Independence Day to reflect on spirit of freedom and patriotism.

Independence Day is special occasion to celebrate spirit of freedom, courage, and patriotism. What better way to mark this day than by watching some inspiring films that bring alive essence of India’s journey and bravery of its people? Here, we present a list of eight powerful Bollywood films that are perfect to watch on Independence Day. These movies are not only packed with emotion and action but also have strong stories that motivate and entertain. The best part is, all of these films are streaming online, making it easy for you to enjoy them from comfort of your home.

Lakshya (IMDb 7.7/10)

This film is an inspiring journey of a carefree young man who discovers his true purpose by joining the Indian Army. It beautifully showcases personal growth alongside themes of patriotism and dedication. The movie’s emotional depth and powerful performances make it a motivating watch, available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Chak De! India (IMDb 8.2/10)

This films tells the story of a disgraced hockey player, Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who coaches the Indian women’s hockey team to an unexpected victory. This sports drama emphasizes teamwork, resilience, and national pride, making it a perfect Independence Day watch. You can stream this empowering film on Netflix.

Border (IMDb 7.8/10)

It is a war drama based on the true events of the 1971 Battle of Longewala, highlighting the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Its realistic portrayal of war and camaraderie continues to resonate with audiences. This classic is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Rang De Basanti (IMDb 8.1/10)

This masterpiece combines history with modern-day activism, following a group of young Indians who find inspiration in the freedom fighters of the past. The film delivers a strong message against corruption and apathy, making it deeply relevant today. You can find this thought-provoking movie on Netflix.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (IMDb 8.0/10)

This power-packed film dramatizes India’s surgical strikes against terrorist camps, focusing on the precision and bravery of the Indian armed forces. With intense action sequences and a gripping narrative, it’s a thrilling tribute to soldiers. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Lagaan (IMDb 8.1/10)

This film is a historical sports drama set during British rule, where villagers challenge colonial rulers to a high-stakes cricket match to avoid oppressive taxes. Its blend of patriotism, drama, and humor has made it a timeless favorite. Lagaan is available on Netflix.

Swades (IMDb 8.2/10)

This cult classic features an NRI scientist who returns to India and rediscovers his roots, deciding to contribute to the development of rural India. This heartwarming film focuses on social responsibility and love for one’s country, which you can watch on Netflix.

Kesari (IMDb 7.7/10)

This cult classic depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers heroically fought thousands of invading tribesmen. This film celebrates bravery, sacrifice, and the spirit of warriors, and streams on JioHotstar.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (IMDb 7.6/10)

This film is a powerful biopic portraying the life of the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, highlighting their roles in India’s independence movement. It is a moving tribute to courage and patriotism, available on Amazon Prime Video.











