Good news for Karnataka government as High Court dismisses plea against state’s move to mandate prepaid electricity meters for…

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the state government’s decision to mandate the installation of smart pre-paid electricity meters for new consumers bringing a major relief for the Siddaramaiah-led state government.

The single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna dismissed the petitions on whether to admit the petitions challenging the mandatory installation of smart meters for new and temporary connections.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising similar issues is already pending before a division bench.

“Judicial discipline demands hierarchy, and propriety requires this court to show judicial hands off to the present petitions. Therefore, the subject petitions are not entertainable,” the judge said.

Here are some of the key details:

The petitioners are not new consumers. Therefore, the state government has not made it mandatory for them to install smart meters in their homes.

Smart meter installation is only for new homes and not for existing consumers.

Existing consumers can opt for smart meters only if they wish to, as Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty had previously stated.

The directive came on the back of some concerns over their high cost compared to neighbouring states.

The court also recorded an earlier submission from Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty that the state would not compel the petitioners to install smart meters in their residences since these were not new connections.











