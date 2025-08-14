‘Her mouth stinks…’, This actress’ mouth was stinking during a romantic scene, angry actor couldn’t tolerate it, film is…, actor are…

Home

Often, such stories come from the corridors of the film industry, which are shocking. One such incident happened when during the shooting of a hit psychological crime thriller of 1997, the lead hero of the film went to the director to complain about his co-star. Before shooting the romantic scene of the film, as soon as he got close to the actress, the smell of the girl’s mouth disturbed the actor so much that the hero said in front of everyone on the set, ‘Her mouth is stinking.’

This is the story of Bobby Deol, who became a villain from a Bollywood hero and made headlines. In the late 1990s, he gave evergreen films like ‘Gupt’ and ‘Soldier’. He worked with everyone from Preity Zinta to Kajol, but do you know the incident when he had to shoot a romantic scene for a hit film and as soon as the scene with the actress started, his mind went numb. He himself revealed this shocking incident.

This actor couldn’t tolerate the smell

In an interview given to Filmfare, it was revealed why this famous actress was stinking so much that he could not tolerate it. The incident is related to the 1997 film ‘Gupt’. Kajol and Manisha Koirala were seen with Bobby Deol in this psychological crime thriller. These were not newcomers to the industry, but leading actresses, about whom Bobby Deol complained to the director.

Why was there a bad smell coming from the actress’s mouth

According to Bobby, while shooting the song ‘Bechaaniyan’ in the film ‘Gupt’ with Manisha Koirala, both of them had to get close and bite the actress’s chin. She had to bring her face close to Bobby for the shot. But it was becoming difficult for him because Manisha’s mouth was smelling strongly of onions.

Manisha had eaten chana chaat with raw onion just before the shooting. Due to this, it became very difficult for her to shoot this romantic scene. Bobby said that it was a miracle that I managed to do that scene, because romance was the last thing on my mind at that time. But then I told everything about it to the director as well.

The second film of his career was ‘Gupt.’ In the year 1997, Bobby Deol appeared in ‘Gupt’. This was his second film, and its lifetime collection was Rs 18.23 crore.











