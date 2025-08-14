Home

Entertainment

How War 2’s writing and direction left Jr. NTR stranded in a loud but hollow action spectacle

In War 2, Jr. NTR’s character is barely explored, leaving his fans disappointed with YRF’s handling of his role.

When War 2 was announced with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR by Yash Raj Films, expectations soared. The idea of uniting one of Bollywood’s most charismatic stars with a mass-action powerhouse from the South promised a monster blockbuster. But what the movie buffs saw on August 14 was far from the explosive collaboration fans had imagined.

Cinemagoers and critics have expressed disappointment, believing that Jr. NTR’s talent is exemplary and that the movie could have offered him much more.

From the very start, Jr. NTR’s presence in War 2 feels undercooked. His introduction scene which is supposed to be his big mass entry moment, looks more like a stylised Instagram AI reel than a piece of cutting-edge filmmaking. With the Shaitan track in the background, the scene has style, but it lacks the weight, emotional build-up, fake abs, and gravitas required to make it memorable.

The problem lies in…

Jr. NTR’s character isn’t explored much, with few dialogues and little emotional depth. Rather than giving him a solid arc or standout moments to show his intensity, the script leaves him as just another member of the team, lost in the noise of generic action scenes and a loud background score. For someone known for commanding the screen, it feels like his talent wasn’t used to its full potential.

The imbalance in character portrayal

While Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir enjoys a detailed build-up, NTR’s Vikram is given no such luxury. His entry into the plot feels abrupt, his skills underexplored, and his chemistry with the rest of the cast underdeveloped.

Director Ayan Mukerji is the man behind stellar visuals in Brahmastra. He seemed more focused on style than substance here. Unfortunately, the style is let down by subpar VFX, further diluting the impact of Jr. NTR’s action moments. With such a massive budget and YRF’s resources, the lack of polish feels like an even bigger letdown.

YRF seems to have wasted an opportunity with War 2. Not just for Jr. NTR, but for fans who expected the Spy Universe to level up with this North-South star power.











