War 2 review: Hrithik Roshan fails to shine, Jr. NTR wasted in YRF spy universe’s weakest film ever

War 2 movie review: Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. But with big stars come even bigger disappointments, and there’s only one element that truly stands out. Here’s the full review.

War 2 Movie Review: What if we told you that War 2 is rooted in the childhood trauma of a boy – would that feel like a fresh twist to you? We’ve seen films tread this path before. We’ve seen Hrithik pull off high-octane action sequences. We’ve heard actors pledge “India first.” We’ve witnessed RAW vs ISI face-offs and rogue ex-RAW agents turning against the nation. So, what’s truly new in Aditya Chopra’s War 2? Maybe… not much.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan (Kabir), Jr. NTR (Vikram) and Kiara Advani (Kavya), is easily one of the biggest disappointments to come out of YRF’s Spy Universe. Despite the hype, it delivers little more than loud background music, slow-motion entries, and recycled tropes we’ve seen countless times before.

What is The Plot of War 2?

Kabir is an ex-RAW agent turned mercenary who kills for money. With intense eyes and unmatched sword-fighting skills, Roshan is portrayed as lethal, a man who never misses. He is compelled to join a global secret society called Kali and is assigned to assassinate Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). Luthra’s daughter, Kavya (Kiara), is devastated and prepares for revenge. A new RAW Chief, Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor), takes Luthra’s place and recruits Vikram (Jr. NTR) for the mission. Kavya also joins the team, determined to eliminate Kabir. But what no one knows is that Kabir has his own hidden agenda – he’s on a secret mission to bring Kali down from the inside.

Should You Watch War 2?

The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting. As for Jr. NTR’s entry – how was it, where was it, was it even real? It felt straight out of one of those jaw-dropping AI reels on Instagram, with the Shaitan song blasting in the background.

The film starts well with Hrithik Roshan in full action mode – but once the dust from the opening settles, the narrative quickly slips into a predictable template. Though Roshan owned the screen with his charisma, he was more calculative this time, sticking strictly to what the script demanded.

On the other hand, Jr. NTR’s screen presence felt underutilised, making this arguably his weakest on-screen impact to date. It felt like director Ayaan Mukerji wasted a golden opportunity. Also, Telugu fans who came to watch Jr. NTR are likely to leave the theatre disappointed.

Kiara Advani comes across as if her presence is used primarily to showcase sensuality. If she’s meant to be portrayed as an officer, her character deserved a far stronger and more meaningful role.

How are the VFX in War 2?

Yash Raj Films (YRF) does have its own in-house VFX division called yFX and the biggest letdown of War 2 lies in it. For a film backed by Aditya Chopra with such a massive budget, the poor and subpar visual effects are nothing short of shocking. This was meant to be a visual extravaganza, a celebration of two powerhouse stars representing the North and South. Instead, it feels like a squandered opportunity, where the spectacle promised on paper never truly translates on screen.

Verdict: War 2 is a missed opportunity on every front.

Rating: 1.5/5











